BREAKING: Sizeable RCMP force issues mass tickets to protesters in Milk River, Alberta

  • By Rebel News
  • February 09, 2022
  • News Analysis
Enforcement against the protestors at the Milk River, AB RCMP barricade is underway.

Heavily armed police are now moving in against the truckers. 

Thankfully, they're not shooting. The police haven’t been violent. They’re just trying to intimidate the men.

The government wants to jail these truckers. And they have threatened to seize and sell all the vehicles, including farm vehicles that have arrived to support the truckers. Jason Kenney has been humiliated by these hard-working men — they aren't obeying him as meekly as his impotent back-bench MLAs do.

And now the police have issued fines to almost all who attended. 

Rebel News is crowdfunding their legal defence right now at www.TruckerLawyer.ca. Truckers can go there to submit their fees too. 

These truckers are not the problem. They are the solution, albeit an imperfect one. Already they have changed everything, giving courage and confidence to millions of Canadians. We each now know that we’re not alone; we haven’t been alone; that others want to return to the “old normal”, too. And the truckers have led the way.

