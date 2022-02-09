BREAKING: Sizeable RCMP force issues mass tickets to protesters in Milk River, Alberta

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Enforcement against the protestors at the Milk River, AB RCMP barricade is underway.

Heavily armed police are now moving in against the truckers.

Help pay for the truckers' lawyer at https://t.co/wNs1JyO9FD. pic.twitter.com/QEa1RqwO9J — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 10, 2022

Thankfully, they're not shooting. The police haven’t been violent. They’re just trying to intimidate the men.

Shocking scenes here just outside of Milk River, AB at the RCMP blockade.



Help pay for the truckers' lawyers at https://t.co/wNs1JyO9FD. pic.twitter.com/e8hlEAJcep — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 10, 2022

The government wants to jail these truckers. And they have threatened to seize and sell all the vehicles, including farm vehicles that have arrived to support the truckers. Jason Kenney has been humiliated by these hard-working men — they aren't obeying him as meekly as his impotent back-bench MLAs do.

And now the police have issued fines to almost all who attended.

A sizable RCMP force issued mass tickets to virtually every vehicle in attendance here before leaving the scene for the evening, only a dozen or so police officers and vehicles remain to block the highway.



Help pay for lawyers to fight these tickets at https://t.co/wNs1JyO9FD pic.twitter.com/93CDZktJff — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 10, 2022

Rebel News is crowdfunding their legal defence right now at www.TruckerLawyer.ca. Truckers can go there to submit their fees too.

These truckers are not the problem. They are the solution, albeit an imperfect one. Already they have changed everything, giving courage and confidence to millions of Canadians. We each now know that we’re not alone; we haven’t been alone; that others want to return to the “old normal”, too. And the truckers have led the way.