Skepticism remains after energy deal to 'support' pipeline construction reached between feds and Alberta

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to news that Prime Minister Carney and Premier Smith have reached an agreement that would give Alberta environmental exemptions to allow a new oil pipeline to be constructed.

According to the CBC, the deal would require Alberta to commit to stricter carbon industrial pricing along with a "multibillion-dollar investment in carbon capture from the Pathways Alliance of oilsands companies".

The federal government would then provide Alberta with special exemptions from environmental regulations and "political support" to begin the construction of a pipeline to the B.C. coast.

Carney explained that B.C. would have to agree to a new oil pipeline project as well, leading to critics condemning the agreement as hollow and political theatre.

Sheila criticized the deal as "vague" and stated that it will possibly never materialize. Lise also slammed the reported agreement, noting Canadians need more concrete action.

"We do not need political support, we need laws overturned. We need a complete culture shift in the federal government," she said.

"I love that such a big deal is being made about a memorandum of understanding, but when it comes right down to it, a memorandum of understanding is worth less than the piece of paper it's written on," Lise continued.

Pierre Poilievre has also spoken out against the new agreement, saying on Tuesday the prime minister will make “one of those grand announcements” that will ultimately be “a meaningless so-called memorandum of understanding.”

The Conservative leader has repeatedly criticized the Liberals for embracing anti-energy policies that are hindering Canada's economic growth.