Small town realtor a target for cancel culture after attending NYE Freedom Rally

A small town realtor has been on the receiving end of a vicious smear campaign by the cancel culture mob in Northumberland County, Ont.

Jody Ledgerwood is an independent realtor residing in the Town of Cobourg, who has received hateful backlash after she posted a video of herself attending the New Year’s Eve Hugs Over Masks Freedom Rally in Vancouver, B.C.

This witch-hunt comes a mere few weeks after Mayor John Henderson signed the declaration for the Town of Cobourg to join the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities — an initiative geared towards fostering a welcoming community that supports diversity and inclusivity, while working against racism and discrimination locally. Given the targeted attacks that Jody has received, it sounds like Cobourg sure needs it.

In her professional life, Jody has been a stern follower of COVID-19 protocols as set out by the Northumberland Hills Association of Realtors, where she sits on the board of directors and has previously served as president. In this video, we discuss the respect she has for entering private and personal dwellings during the pandemic, while recognizing that not everyone shares her personal point of view.

Despite this, and in light of what Jody chooses to do in her personal life, the board has asked her to voluntarily resign from their board of directors! Jody has not been given a chance to plead her case, provide any form of feedback, or answer any questions. It’s a bluntly worded type of letter — resign, or else.

If a small town realtor can have her professional reputation summoned to the gallows of cancel culture, is it any wonder that medical professionals are also fearful to speak out against the accepted mainstream narrative?

It takes a lot of integrity to stand up for what you believe in when it goes against the fear porn being pushed out by the state broadcaster, especially when a witch-hunt is what will ensue.