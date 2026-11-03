Smith says Alberta may need to be 'more direct' on DEI as a teacher is sidelined over a Kamloops post

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Tamara Lich looked at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's answer to Ezra Levant, who challenged her at the Rebel News LIVE event to follow Stephen Harper's lead and repeal section 3 of the Alberta Human Rights Act.

Smith said she is having "an active conversation with my justice minister about prioritizing that."

"We had thought that by making some of the changes that we were around woke ideology, cancel culture, DEI, we thought we were sending a message to all of our entities that we want them to focus on real issues," she said. Smith added that she could not comment on the case Ezra raised because it is before an independent tribunal, but said "it turns out that maybe we need to be a bit more direct."

Her government has already tabled a bill that would ban DEI in public-sector hiring and training. Menzies called Smith's answer "a win."

The hosts then turned to Lise Merle's report on Amy Davidson, a social studies teacher in her fifth year at St. John Paul II Catholic School in Grande Prairie, who is now being paid to stay home.

On September 30, Truth and Reconciliation Day, Davidson shared a post from Maxime Bernier saying "No bodies have been found at Kamloops" and added "Hear, hear." The division's HR deputy superintendent came to her school with a letter of discipline and ordered her to take the post down. She refused. On Thanksgiving Monday, she was emailed that she had been unassigned from teaching, and the next day students walked out to protest her. Davidson says there has never been a complaint about what she teaches.

Menzies said there "has yet to be one scintilla of forensic evidence" that 215 people are buried at the site, and asked why no excavation has been done. Lich said there is "a big difference between trust and truth," and that Canadians are owed the truth after being accused of genocide.

The pair also reacted to a Manitoba NDP MLA who told the legislature that urging people to stand their ground and defend their property is "fear-mongering that leads to people making really bad decisions." "I don't think anyone's property is more valuable than a human life. That's why we have insurance," she said.

Lich, who recently spent six weeks in a part of Manitoba where she said locals no longer bother reporting crime, rejected that. "If somebody breaks into my home and threatens my family, David, I'm going to fight tooth and nail," she said. "I'm going to do whatever I have to do to save my family."

Menzies pointed to last week's violent home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood and said Canada needs to reform its home invasion laws to allow lethal force if need be, noting that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has said he would change the castle laws.