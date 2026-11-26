On Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery announced a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act to challenge the Liberals' Combating Hate Act, which removed the good-faith religious opinion defence from the Criminal Code.

Smith said the change "could place unjustified restrictions on religious expression" and that her government wants to make sure Albertans' freedom of speech and religion stay protected.

Alberta will always stand up for Albertans’ fundamental rights and freedoms.



That’s why our government is introducing a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to protect freedom of speech, expression and religion from Ottawa’s Combatting Hate Act.



This… pic.twitter.com/HtddjIkVx2 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 24, 2026

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid said she likes the motion in principle, since the federal law would open pastors and priests to criminal charges for preaching what their faith teaches on transgenderism. She wants the premier to go one step further and invoke the Sovereignty Act against the federal ban on conversion therapy, arguing a priest who simply passes on 2,000 years of Catholic teaching to someone who comes to him for counsel could run afoul of that law too.

Chris Scott said the issue hit home when the pastor at his own church made the congregation's YouTube channel private. He applauded the Smith government's move but said it falls short, because criminal law is federal. A pastor charged under the Criminal Code "could be charged and you become a criminal in all parts of Canada except for Alberta," he said.

Sheila said the motion puts the NDP in an awkward spot, since opposing it means arguing that pastors should be arrested. She added that she doesn't want to hear a word about it from Jason Kenney, whose government arrested pastors during COVID.

Lise Merle said the motion is what Smith does best, standing up for Albertans against the shortcomings of the federal government and making Alberta "the thought and culture leader on this issue." But she said it does nothing to stop Ottawa's overreach at the source, and that clergy in the rest of the country still face fines and jail for keeping to their conscience, a concern that has reached Ottawa.

When a reporter asked Smith whether the motion was just pandering to her base, Smith answered that no one wants to see their pastor, rabbi or imam "monitored in their sermons or arrested and prosecuted." Scott said rights should never be partisan, adding that NDP supporters go to church too. He also said it is a premier's job to look after the voters who elect her.

Thinking back to the pastors arrested during COVID, Scott, who was jailed himself during the pandemic, said he would never again agree to "be a good boy" to get out of jail. "I am never going to back down from any of that stuff again," he said.