Smith & Wesson CEO blames progressive politicians for 'surge in violence and lawlessness' in U.S. cities

The CEO of Smith & Wesson, which produces consumer firearms, blames left-wing politicians for the “surge in violence and lawlessness” happening throughout many U.S. cities.

Since the George Floyd protests in 2020 erupted to demand the defunding of police departments nationwide, crime — particularly violent crime such as assaults and murders — has skyrocketed in numerous Democrat-run cities.

As reported by Rebel News, the National Police Association blamed left-leaning policies on the ongoing surge in violent crime and the vilification of law enforcement, which has made it difficult for cops to do their jobs without harassment. The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced that over 200 police officers have been shot this year as violent crime continues to skyrocket across the country.

In a statement on Monday, Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith blamed “politicians and their lobbying partners in the media” for advocating for failed policies that contribute to the surge in violence

Amid an unprecedented and unjustified attack on the firearm industry, Smith & Wesson President & CEO issues strong statement: pic.twitter.com/6NHztbGIe4 — Smith & Wesson Inc. (@Smith_WessonInc) August 15, 2022

“A number of politicians and their lobbying partners in the media have recently sought to disparage Smith & Wesson,” wrote Smith. “Some have had the audacity to suggest that after they have vilified, undermined and defunded law enforcement for years, supported prosecutors who refuse to hold criminals accountable for their actions, overseen the decay of our country’s mental health infrastructure, and generally promoted a culture of lawlessness, Smith & Wesson and other firearm manufacturers are somehow responsible for the crime wave that has predictably resulted from these destructive policies.”

Smith’s mention of prosecutors who refuse to hold criminals accountable for their actions is a direct reference to the George Soros-backed prosecutors who’ve implemented soft-on-crime bail reform policies throughout cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, and New York City.

“But they are the ones to blame for the surge in violence and lawlessness, and they seek to avoid any responsibility for the crisis of violence they have created by attempting to shift the blame to Smith & Wesson, other firearm manufacturers and law-abiding gun owners,” he continued.

Smith stated that it was “no surprise that the cities suffering most from violent crime are the very same cities that have promoted irresponsible, soft-on-crime policies that often treat criminals as victims and victims as criminals. Many of these same cities also maintain the strictest gun laws in the nation.”

“But rather than confront the failure of their policies, certain politicians have sought more laws restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, while simultaneously continuing to undermine our institutions of law and order,” he said. “And to suppress the truth, some now seek to prohibit firearm manufacturers and supporters of the 2nd Amendment from advertising products in a manner designed to remind law-abiding c citizens that they have a Constitutional right to bear arms in defense of themselves and their families.”

“To be clear, a Smith & Wesson firearm has never broken into a home; a Smith & Wesson firearm has never assaulted a woman out for a late-night run in the city; a Smith & Wesson firearm has never carjacked an unsuspecting driver stopped at a traffic light. Instead, Smith & Wesson provides these citizens with the means to protect themselves and their families,” he said.

Smith’s remarks come two weeks after the company was subpoenaed by the US House Oversight Committee for its data on the manufacture and sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles.