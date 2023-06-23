Snapshot evidence: Hunter Biden allegedly at father’s home, peddled his influence over Chinese partner

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

By Ezra Levant Twitter Lawsuit Please chip in here to support my litigation against federal cabinet ministers Catherine McKenna and Steven Guilbeault for blocking Rebel News journalists on their official government Twitter accounts. Twitter Lawsuit E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Images retrieved from Hunter Biden's laptop seem to pinpoint his presence at his father's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on the same day he wielded his father's name to pressure a Chinese business collaborator.

Reported by Chuck Ross and Andrew Kerr of the Free Beacon, four photos from the controversial laptop display Hunter Biden in his father's Corvette. The timing coincides with a WhatsApp message he sent to Henry Zhao on July 30, 2017.

The transcript of the message, furnished by the House Ways and Means Committee, reveals Hunter Biden stating:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

Henry Zhao, identified as a Chinese Communist Party official by Peter Schweizer, maintained business ties with the daughter of China's former minister of state security.

The revealing message was unveiled on Thursday as Congress released transcripts from two IRS whistleblowers' testimony, alleging their recommendations for additional charges against the president's son faced resistance from the Biden administration.

The Free Beacon report underscored that if Joe Biden indeed assisted his son in managing this situation, his assertions of being uninvolved in his son's foreign business affairs could be disproven. Additionally, Hunter Biden's photo in his father's Corvette is noteworthy due to Joe Biden's alleged storage of classified documents near that vehicle.

Currently under scrutiny for his handling of classified material, Biden faces an ongoing criminal investigation. The circumstances around how these documents ended up in his possession, who had access to them, and their usage outside sanctioned government facilities remain murky.