So much for 'elbows up'! Toronto Mayor, Ontario Premier allow odious Al Quds hate-fest to carry on

Passersby on Toronto’s University Avenue last Sunday surely must’ve been doing doubletakes. Because the sight outside the U.S. Consulate was equal parts surreal and disgusting. And this sight likely prompted many Torontonians to ask: “Am I living in Toronto in 2025 or Tehran circa-1979?” Alas and alack, that odious hate-fest known as Al Quds Day had returned to Hogtown.

Al Quds Day was a scheme originally dreamt up by Ayatollah Khomeini and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It is packaged as a day to show “solidarity” for the Palestinian people. But it’s really nothing more than an excuse to espouse hatred toward the state of Israel and Jews.

And the question arises: why is this being tolerated in our dominion? The IRGC is now recognized (finally!) by Canada as a terrorist group. So why is an IRGC-organized hate-fest taking place on Canadian soil? Baffling.

Naturally, there were calls for the genocide of the Jewish people, a blatant violation of Section 319 of the Criminal Code. Par for the course, the rank-and-file members of the Toronto Police Service stood idly by doing nothing.

Then again, for the past 17 months, Al Quds Day has taken place every weekend in Toronto and in so many other cities. As for the response of law enforcement? In the name of “keeping the peace” the cops don’t enforce the law. Rather, they deliver coffee and Timbits to the wannabe jihadis while arresting peaceful counterdemonstrators and members of the independent media. Just like the goons with guns do in Tehran.

Disturbingly, the members of the new-age Hitler Youth Movement continue to push the envelope. Lately, these reprobates are blocking streets so they can “pray” (there are mosques nearby to accommodate such praying but never mind.) And the City of Toronto and the police let them get away with this threat to public safety (i.e., blocking ambulances) by falsely claiming it is their constitutional right to do so. Factcheck: anyone has the right to pray in this country; nobody has the constitutional right to block city streets. But again, never mind…

On Sunday, we wondered if the pro-Hamas crowd would pull the same stunt on University Avenue. That would’ve been exceptionally problematic. There are five major hospitals located on University Avenue. Would these Islamists actually block ambulances from getting to hospitals, including SickKids? And if that’s the case, would the police yet again look the other way? Thankfully, when the clock indicated 4:52 p.m. (afternoon prayer time), there were no signs of mass-praying on streets. Instead, the mob briefly marched up University Avenue – with a police escort. Thankfully no ambulance needed to get by during this timeframe.

But in the big picture, it seems that Hamas controls the Toronto Police Service these days. Case in point: earlier this month, the TPS posted a podcast hosted by two of its police officers, Farhan Ali and Haroon Siddiqui. It was jaw-dropping for all the wrong reasons.

The same two cops who said it is a hate crime to call the “pro-Palestinian” protesters pro-Hamas, when their own words show that is what they are, have more to say.

They are praising more people looking into Islam as a good religion after October 7, 2023

For starters, this dynamic duo said that calling pro-Hamas protesters “pro-Hamas protesters” is “Islamophobic” and that such verbiage qualifies as “hate speech.” Never mind that these protesters ARE indeed pro-Hamas; that they chant for genocide; that they display swastikas; that they cosplay as terrorists. But alas, apparently these wannabe junior jihadis are very sensitive and their feelings are easily hurt and they must be protected at all costs.

The podcast went on to truly plumb the depths of depravity when Ali and Siddiqui pointed out there was a silver lining regarding the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel. They noted that this horrific event has inspired more people to convert to Islam. That’s right: the single biggest one day massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust was an “inspirational” event? And these Islamist idiots are in law enforcement? Unbelievable.

But in the final analysis, we were actually very grateful that this vile video was posted (it has since been taken down.) Because the podcast fully explains the odious behaviour of the police brass and the Mayor of Toronto these past 17 months. It explains why the pro-Hamas demonstrators have terrorized people and occupied Jewish neighbourhoods and have even uttered death threats toward police officers and yet no arrests have been made – unless, again, you happen to be a peaceful counter-demonstrator or a member of the independent media who might ask an impolite question.

Speaking of impolite questions, here’s one: where the hell are the “elbows up people” who are allegedly standing up for Canada? Or is their patriotism limited to denouncing President Trump while they have no problem allowing Canada to descend into a hellhole in the name of… diversity? Equal parts sad and sick.