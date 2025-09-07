Despite widespread financial struggles among Canadians, rising immigration, especially of temporary foreign workers and international students, is linked to high youth unemployment and perceived wage suppression.

While critics attribute job shortages to systemic failures, some left-leaning figures advocate for immigration reforms.

B.C. Premier David Eby advocates for reform or cancellation of the Temporary Foreign Worker program, linking it to high youth unemployment. He argues that a million foreign workers create a wage-lowering "race to the bottom" benefiting only capitalists.

Canadian government attempts to "reinvent the economy" with vague AI promises are met with skepticism due to a history of debt and spending. Their "elbows up" trade strategy with the U.S. has backfired, leading to negative GDP and rising unemployment.

Despite diversification claims, non-U.S. exports have declined, with the only success being increased oil exports via the Trans Mountain Pipeline—a project that became a costly failure under government control.

Canada's economy is struggling, with a per capita recession hidden by mass immigration. Even international observers note Canada's economic mismanagement.

Rising unemployment, declining labour force participation, and scrutiny of foreign worker programs highlight Canada's failing economic policies, issues the media is accused of ignoring and labeling critics as racist.