Socialist Premier Eby wants to axe temporary foreign worker program

Eby argues that a million foreign workers create a wage-lowering 'race to the bottom' benefiting only capitalists.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   September 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Despite widespread financial struggles among Canadians, rising immigration, especially of temporary foreign workers and international students, is linked to high youth unemployment and perceived wage suppression.

While critics attribute job shortages to systemic failures, some left-leaning figures advocate for immigration reforms.

B.C. Premier David Eby advocates for reform or cancellation of the Temporary Foreign Worker program, linking it to high youth unemployment. He argues that a million foreign workers create a wage-lowering "race to the bottom" benefiting only capitalists.

Canadian government attempts to "reinvent the economy" with vague AI promises are met with skepticism due to a history of debt and spending. Their "elbows up" trade strategy with the U.S. has backfired, leading to negative GDP and rising unemployment. 

Despite diversification claims, non-U.S. exports have declined, with the only success being increased oil exports via the Trans Mountain Pipeline—a project that became a costly failure under government control.

Canada's economy is struggling, with a per capita recession hidden by mass immigration. Even international observers note Canada's economic mismanagement.

Rising unemployment, declining labour force participation, and scrutiny of foreign worker programs highlight Canada's failing economic policies, issues the media is accused of ignoring and labeling critics as racist.

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration!

15,199 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Mark Carney stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada!

Will you sign?

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.