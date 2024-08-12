Some Canadians will pay more in fuel taxes than for fuel itself by 2030: report

Some Canadians will pay more in fuel taxes than for fuel at the pumps at decade's end, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). Vancouver and Victoria have the highest gas taxes in the country.

The taxpayer lobby is urging British Columbia Premier David Eby to lower fuel taxes now, with residents struggling "every time they go to the gas station."



"The premier needs to … give people a break," said Carson Binda, CTF B.C. director. "It’s unacceptable that British Columbians are paying the highest gas taxes in the country."

In Vancouver, taxes account for an average of 81 cents per litre, followed by Victoria at 74 cents per litre. The tax bill elsewhere in the province amounts to 68 cents per litre, according to the 2024 edition of the Gas Tax Honesty Report.

Pierre Poilievre calls out the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax for driving up Canadians' cost of living.



"We see homelessness on the rise, hopelessness everywhere," he says. "The good news is life was not like this before Justin Trudeau."https://t.co/t50c3TNz74 pic.twitter.com/xnHHePeSYq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 6, 2023

For fuel taxes, drivers pay upwards of 14.5 cents in provincial excise taxes, another 35.6 cents for the carbon tax, and a second carbon tax embedded in fuel standards. In addition, they pay another 10 cents in federal excise taxes and upwards of 8.6 cents in federal sales taxes.

For Vancouver and Victoria drivers, they pay 18.5 and 5.5 cents per litre in transit taxes, respectively.

The tax bill for a 64-litre fill-up of gasoline comes to $52 in Vancouver and $47.50 in Victoria. Elsewhere in the province, it sits at $43.60. That is down from $65.16 and $60.69 last year.

Gas neared $2.00 a litre in Victoria and Vancouver last September, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

A Department of Environment manager admitted Tuesday that the carbon tax has no impact in reducing most greenhouse gas emissions.



READ MORE: https://t.co/XgcMtWAG5Z pic.twitter.com/X3rDiaxquV — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 23, 2024

"The taxes alone on a minivan fill-up costs more than home-cooked dinner for a family of four," said Binda. "Politicians from all political parties need to commit to making life more affordable by cutting taxes on gas during the upcoming provincial election."

The Federal Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) earlier said that "Canada’s own emissions are not large enough to materially impact climate change."

"Carbon taxes cause a lot of pocket-book pain for ordinary families, without any meaningful environmental gain," said Binda. "Taxing British Columbians for heating their homes or driving to work won’t solve a global problem like climate change."

Danielle Smith defends her stance on Trudeau's carbon tax and blames it for the inflation crisis.



"He should heed the calls that what he's doing is not affordable...it's not just me saying it, it's 70% of Canadians saying it." https://t.co/dh39RL8IFZ pic.twitter.com/FlpEQo1dk3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 5, 2024

By 2030, fuel taxes will cost $1.01 in Vancouver and $0.94 in Victoria. According to the CTF, a Vancouver family will pay upwards of $64.63 in taxes and $64.16 pre-tax every time they fuel their vehicle.

"If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were serious about making life more affordable, he would cut gas taxes today," said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

"It’s time for Trudeau to end his tone-deaf tax hikes."

"The big tax bill at the pumps is about to get bigger because of Trudeau’s carbon tax hikes," Terrazzano said. "The last thing Canadians need is higher carbon taxes that make it more expensive to drive to work, buy groceries and keep our homes warm."