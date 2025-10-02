Some conservatives say Poilievre should show more support for embattled B.C. ostrich farm

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, former public safety minister Stockwell Day and lawyer Keith Wilson discussed Pierre Poilievre's response to the ongoing ostrich saga in B.C.

As nearly 400 presumably healthy ostriches are set to be culled following an order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, many conservatives are calling on their party's leader to speak out forcefully in favour of saving the flock.

While Poilievre has blamed the Liberals for creating the mess, he hasn't adamantly declared that he thinks the exotic birds should be saved.

Poilievre is asked about Universal Ostrich Farms' battle to save 400 presumably healthy ostriches from being culled by Canadian health authorities.



He blames the Liberals' incompetence for creating the "mess", but doesn't comment directly about the ostriches. pic.twitter.com/uYywHuvh33 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 2, 2025

Wilson discussed his reaction to the Conservative leader not coming out more strongly in support of the ostriches and farm owners.

"This one I didn't get. I'm glad that he may be speaking out now because I think the points on which he could emphasize is a concern about government overreach and a lack of collaboration or working with the farmers to find the least harmful outcome," he said.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency ordered the entire flock to be culled after two deceased ostriches reportedly tested positive for the avian flu back in December of 2024. The rest of the flock is now presumed to be healthy after months of being asymptomatic.

It is currently unclear when the agency is set to move forward with slaughtering the ostriches, but hundreds of demonstrators have gathered peacefully at the farm in an effort to save the flock.