The Liberal government will end broad tariff relief for certain U.S. trailers on December 1, narrowing an exemption from Canada’s counter-tariffs as it pushes importers toward Canadian-made goods.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced the change November 9. It applies to what Finance calls “horizontal” relief, a program that lets importers avoid or recover Canada’s counter-tariffs on certain U.S. goods, depending on how the goods are used in Canada.

Finance says Canadian companies already make the affected goods and that ending relief is meant to encourage Canadian inputs. The notice period, it says, gives businesses time to change suppliers or ask for relief case by case.

Finance’s list of goods excluded from the broad relief names four trailer categories with a December 1 date, using customs tariff numbers 8716.39.10, 8716.39.20, 8716.39.30 and 8716.39.90. That date does not apply to everything that receives tariff relief.

The Canada Border Services Agency says in an updated customs notice that goods on that list must be imported before their listed date to qualify for the broad relief. Importers must back their claims with documents showing they are eligible. The relief can cover tariffs already paid or still owing, subject to conditions.

Relief for certain aluminum wire, aluminum extrusions and paperboard products ends February 1, 2027. Champagne also announced a one-year extension of the broader relief, to June 30, 2028, and wider coverage for non-steel goods used in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction and for all goods used by public education entities.

The Liberal government loosened a separate program the same month. Rebel News reported November 5 that cabinet expanded the steel-derivative refund list to 71 items and added entries for individual importers. That program is separate from the trailer deadline.