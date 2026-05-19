'Something brewing' in the U.K.: Nick Shirley stands for freedom at 'Unite the Kingdom' rally

Article by Rebel News staff.

While police estimates suggest this year's Unite the Kingdom rally, hosted by Tommy Robinson, might have drawn a smaller crowd than last year, Nick Shirley says he can feel the energy shifting in the country.

“I do think something is brewing here inside the United Kingdom,” Shirley told Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie, who was in London covering the massive event.

“Every year, people are more and more upset because of what's happening inside their country,” he said, acknowledging that he could receive a ban from the country for being a speaker at the rally.

“I sure hope that's not the case, but it could be inevitable,” the independent American journalist said.

Rebel News' very own Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini, who both covered and spoke at Robinson's 2025 Unite the Kingdom rally, were among those barred from travelling to the U.K. ahead of this year's event by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government.

“It's crazy,” Shirley remarked, saying many of those who attended the event felt like they were being censored in their own country. The British people “should be able to have freedom of the press here,” he added.

The U.K. is a key pillar of the West, he added, one whose tradition of free speech others have aspired to emulate over the years.

“When you see an attack on freedom of speech like that, it really makes you wonder where this country is going,” Shirley said.

After a close call with the authorities in Cuba, Shirley, whose work involving allegations of fraudulent funding at Minnesota daycares garnered international attention, said his next topic of investigation remains a secret.