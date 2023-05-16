Sorority sisters at University of Wyoming living ‘in fear,’ sue over transgender student membership

Instagram/Facebook

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Seven sorority sisters from the Kappa Kappa Gamma house at the University of Wyoming have come forward with their story of living in fear after a trans-identifying male was accepted into their group, leading them to file a lawsuit against the university and the student.

Artemis Langford, a 21-year-old, 6-foot-2, 260-pound trans student, who joined their chapter in September 2022, is the subject of the lawsuit. Although Langford, referred to by the male pseudonym Terry Smith in the suit, hasn't moved into the sorority house yet, he often shares meals and attends events with the sisters, the New York Post reported.

One of the sisters, known as Hannah, spoke to Megyn Kelly on her podcast, describing an uneasy feeling of running into Langford around the house. She stressed the importance of maintaining women's spaces for comfort and safety, especially given that some sisters have been victims of sexual harassment or assault.

“It’s supposed to be a safe place where we can rest our heads at night...”



Sorority sisters speak out about fear and betrayal after biological man was allowed into their sorority.



Watch below, and download:https://t.co/F96HgI7HIWhttps://t.co/wj2a0VX9Vw — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 15, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that Langford has made the women uncomfortable by staring silently at them for hours, and on one occasion, became physically aroused while watching the sisters enter the house. The suit states, "Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings."

The sisters' attorney Cassie Craven expressed concern about an exemption granted for Langford's safety but not for the women, leading one sister to consider leaving the sorority. The student decided to stay, stating, "I refuse to allow subverting my rights as a woman to cater towards the comfort of a man."

Craven also noted that while trans students deserve safe spaces, it shouldn't compromise the safety of female students, and that "culture" shouldn't dictate the meaning of sisterhood.

The plaintiffs claim that the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, its national council president, and Langford pressured the local chapter to violate sorority rules, and that the sorority overlooked official bylaws when accepting Langford, instead referring to a 2018 guide that defines Kappa Kappa Gamma as a "single-gender" organization.

Kari Kittrell Poole, the executive director of the sorority, denied the allegations but did not specify which ones, asserting that the sorority does not discriminate against gender identity. The sisters are asking a judge to revoke Langford's membership and award unspecified damages.