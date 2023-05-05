Soros-backed St. Louis prosecutor resigns amid legal battle and accusations of neglecting duties

David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, Pool

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, a prosecutor bankrolled by George Soros, resigned on Thursday amidst a legal effort by Missouri's Attorney General and a bipartisan effort to remove her from office for alleged neglect of duties.

Gardner's resignation letter, addressed to the people of St. Louis, was shared via her office's Twitter account.

Gardner, one of the first progressive prosecutors funded by liberal billionaire and Democratic mega-donor George Soros in 2016 and again for her re-election in 2020, had announced her intention to seek a third term last month. Her resignation is set to take effect on June 1.

For years, Gardner's office has faced criticism for mishandling cases and office dysfunction. The catalyst for Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's legal action came in February when a teenage volleyball player visiting St. Louis lost both her legs after being struck by a car.

The driver, charged in the crash with assault, armed criminal action, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, had been out on bond awaiting trial for a separate armed robbery case despite violating bond conditions multiple times, Fox News detailed.

Gardner claimed that her office attempted to have the suspect jailed again, but a judge denied the request. However, local reports indicate that there are no court records of her office, which is responsible for monitoring bond compliance and revoking it when violated, asking for the bond to be revoked.

Following the incident, Bailey filed a petition quo warranto, a legal mechanism that allows the attorney general to remove a prosecutor neglecting their job's duties. Bailey alleges that nearly 12,000 criminal cases have been dismissed due to Gardner's failures, with more than 9,000 cases being thrown out as they approached trial, resulting in over 2,000 case dismissals due to a failure to provide defendants with evidence and speedy trials.

Although Gardner has resigned, Bailey remains unsatisfied, releasing a statement demanding her immediate departure rather than waiting until the end of the month.

Gardner had previously refused to leave office, labeling Bailey's efforts a political "witch hunt" and a form of "voter suppression," and insinuating that racism and sexism were factors in the criticism against her.

A St. Louis judge had tentatively set a trial date of September 25 to hear arguments from both sides. Meanwhile, Gardner's office faces two contempt of court proceedings after prosecutors failed to attend multiple court dates.

In one contempt case, a Missouri judge described Gardner's "complete indifference and a conscious disregard for the judicial process" and referred to her office as a "rudderless ship of chaos." The fate of the contempt hearings remains uncertain.

Additionally, several assistant prosecutors recently resigned from Gardner's chronically understaffed office, plagued by persistent personnel issues, low morale, and a dysfunctional working environment.

Gardner's tenure had been marred by allegations of misconduct and mishandled cases long before her latest legal troubles, including being publicly reprimanded and fined by the Missouri Supreme Court. Critics have also scrutinized Gardner for what they view as soft-on-crime policies.