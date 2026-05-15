FACT CHECK: Sorry, Randy, no public evidence has linked Alberta’s referendum petition to foreign interference

Former Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault claimed during a CTV panel discussion that Alberta separatism is being fueled by “forces outside our country” and misinformation.

However, no public evidence has been presented showing foreign governments or foreign actors directed or controlled Alberta’s citizen initiative referendum petition campaign.

The RCMP has publicly stated it found no evidence of foreign interference connected to Alberta’s separatist movement.

At the same time, Elections Alberta has not yet verified the signatures collected for the proposed referendum petition.

That means claims about widespread fraud, manipulation, or foreign-directed activity tied to the petition itself have not been publicly established.

The ongoing debate surrounding Alberta independence has included accusations involving misinformation, foreign influence, and improper conduct.

But many of those claims remain political assertions from federalists, rather than verified findings from law enforcement or Elections Alberta.