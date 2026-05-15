FACT CHECK: Sorry, Randy, no public evidence has linked Alberta’s referendum petition to foreign interference
No public evidence has been presented showing foreign governments or foreign actors directed or controlled Alberta’s citizen initiative referendum petition campaign.
Former Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault claimed during a CTV panel discussion that Alberta separatism is being fueled by “forces outside our country” and misinformation.
However, no public evidence has been presented showing foreign governments or foreign actors directed or controlled Alberta’s citizen initiative referendum petition campaign.
The RCMP has publicly stated it found no evidence of foreign interference connected to Alberta’s separatist movement.
At the same time, Elections Alberta has not yet verified the signatures collected for the proposed referendum petition.
That means claims about widespread fraud, manipulation, or foreign-directed activity tied to the petition itself have not been publicly established.
The ongoing debate surrounding Alberta independence has included accusations involving misinformation, foreign influence, and improper conduct.
But many of those claims remain political assertions from federalists, rather than verified findings from law enforcement or Elections Alberta.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-05-15 19:47:05 -0400 FlagRussians are easy to blame. They aren’t in our country so it’s easy to target them. And of course the elitists can’t believe that citizens can organize to make themselves free from Ottawa’s tyranny. So it must be the Russians. These loser types tried that with Trump. The Muller report showed there was no connection. When will stupid people wise up about this smear tactic? Probably never.