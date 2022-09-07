EXPOSED: South Carolina Democrat candidate for Senator expresses disdain for whites in undercover exposé

AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Undercover investigative group Project Veritas has released a new video exposing South Carolina state representative and U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews telling a journalist how it’s necessary to treat white people “like sh*t.”

Speaking to the undercover journalist, Matthews, who was recorded on a hidden camera, expressed her unabashed views about her white constituents.

“My district is slightly Republican, and it's heavily white,” Matthews said. “I'm no stranger to white people, I'm from a mostly white town.”

“And let me tell you one thing, you ought to know who you’re dealing with, like, you gotta treat them like sh*t. Like, I mean, that’s the only way they’ll respect you,” she added.

Matthews, who faces an incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott this November, compared white people to children who need to be controlled.

“I keep them right here, like under my thumbs. That's where I keep it, like… you have to, like, otherwise they get out of control like kids,” she said. “So, for me, I know other people are tip-toeing around them. And I'm like 'yo, that's some white sh*t. I ain't doing that.”

Matthews then laid into Sen. Bernie Sanders, whom she said was too “afraid to say black sh*t” while addressing an all-black audience.

“If I'm talking to an all-black crowd, I'm saying black sh*t. Now if you don't like it, you can get your ass up and leave,” said Matthews.

Matthews was previously chronicled by Project Veritas in June when she was exposed for an inappropriate call with a recorded phone call with an inmate at the Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer.

In that conversation, Matthews asked David Solomon Ballard, who is serving time for threatening police officers, for drug money and support from gang members.

“I still gotta struggle to raise money for my campaign? Where the f*ck is my black people with money? I don't care about no dope money. Give me that dope boy money,” she said to Ballard.

Matthew also asked Ballard to put her in touch with “someone who understands street gangs,” so long as they could “clean up and put on a f***ing suit.”

“Somebody that knows… we are all working towards the same goal and we all know what the play is,” she told the inmate. “Almost like a secret society. Exclusive membership.”

Ballard provided her with a recommendation for a “blood” (a member of a street gang) whom he described as “very political,” to which Matthews said she would be inclined to meet.