South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Trump advisor have been carrying on a years-long secret affair: Report

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a rising Republican luminary and potential running mate to Donald Trump, is under scrutiny for allegedly having a clandestine relationship with Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski.

Multiple sources have unveiled a concealed romantic relationship between Noem and Trump's close advisor, Corey Lewandowski, both of whom are married to other partners.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the two have been under the radar for a while, sparking whispers among political insiders.

A family-oriented politician, Gov. Noem has long emphasized the importance of family values in her personal life and political career. A mother of three, she married her husband, Bryon, in 1992 and has often celebrated their bond in public. Despite these declarations, murmurs of her closeness with Lewandowski, who has been a prominent figure in Trump's inner circle, have persisted over the years.

This revelation, brought to light by the publication, can potentially mar Noem's chances of being on Trump's ticket against President Joe Biden. Neither of them has outright denied these allegations. Interestingly, despite being alerted about a story focusing on their relationship, both Noem and Lewandowski recently met in Rapid City, South Dakota, although they carefully avoided any public interaction.

The Daily Mail reported:

At the time she scornfully dismissed the story as 'total garbage and a disgusting lie', and said she loved her husband and was 'proud of the God-fearing family' they had raised, and the story quickly died.

But a DailyMail.com investigation has uncovered extensive evidence of the couple's romantic relationship: Dozens of trips that mixed business with pleasure, flights on donors' private planes, and stays at luxury resorts where their intimacy was observed and noted.

Their alliance has been more than just political. From intimate meetings in luxury resorts to flights on private planes and unannounced presence at various events, the duo's companionship has raised many eyebrows. The recent visuals from a campaign rally in South Dakota further fueled the speculations, as the two appeared consciously distant, contrary to their usually friendly demeanor.

“This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States,” said the governor’s spokesperson Ian Fury in a statement to the Daily Mail.