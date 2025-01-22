Southport, U.K. killer pleads guilty after knife attack sparks national uproar

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, U.K.-based journalist Sammy Woodhouse joined guest host David Menzies to discuss the Southport killer's guilty plea after murdering three young girls.

The British teenager, now 18, launched a violent rampage in the town of Southport last summer at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event. Axel Rudakubana killed three girls, age six, seven, and nine, and attempted to murder 10 other people at the event with a knife.

The attack sparked nationwide protests with some demonstrations ultimately evolving into riots. Hundreds of people were arrested after violence broke out at some of the protests.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now threatening widespread arrests and imprisonment of English citizens who revolted following the tragic stabbing that claimed the lives of three young girls in Southport,



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/voTAJdBXhp pic.twitter.com/sZRfqVwLW8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 20, 2024

"There's been a lot of anger around this case throughout the country," said Woodhouse. "When this happened last summer there were riots, and it spread out over the U.K."

"There were lots of conspiracies around this, of, you know, why he did this, where did he come from, what religion did he follow, who knew about this," Woodhouse explained.

Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty to the murders on Monday, and it has been revealed he has an extensive history of troublesome behaviour prior to the murders. The attacker also pleaded guilty on Monday to the possession of an al-Qaeda training manual.

Rudakubana was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents who moved to the U.K. in 2002.