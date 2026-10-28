Space agency gives $120,000 in diversity grants as it plans to cut $6.66 million

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) made three grants worth $120,000, with agreements starting in April and May 2026, under its class grant program for space awareness and learning, according to the federal proactive disclosure of grants and the agency’s July 13, 2026 announcement. The agency runs a funding call titled “Increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian space sector”, and each agreement number begins “26EDI.”

York University received $50,000 for “Advancing EDI in Space by Inclusive Recruitment and Retention,” the Pulsar Institute of Halifax received $50,000 for its “Space LaunchPad” program, and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver received $20,000 for “Sky Stories, Space Futures,” Indigenous-led space education workshops.

The York grant record says the project “aims to increase equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) in Canada’s space sector by recruiting, training, and retaining women, racialized individuals, and persons with disabilities through hands-on space robotics and human spaceflight programs,” with “hackathons, and career development events.” The Pulsar record sets a goal of at least 75 per cent of participants coming from under-represented groups. The agency says the aim is “a more diverse Canadian space sector.”

The grants come as the agency plans cuts. The space news site SpaceQ, reading the agency’s 2026-27 departmental plan, reported that reductions under Budget 2025 begin with a $6.66 million cut in 2026-27 and reach $14.36 million by 2028-29. SpaceQ separately reported from the same plan that the agency expects to shed an estimated 45 full-time positions and that a planned lunar rover mission is being terminated; it said the plan’s notes do not name the rover and it had asked the agency for comment.

The sources do not show that the grants and the cuts share a budget line. SpaceQ also reported Pulsar previously received money from the same envelope; the database shows an earlier $50,000 CSA grant to Pulsar in 2024-25 for a mentorship program.

The records do not name the official who approved the grants. The agency’s “Minister and senior leaders” page lists Jean-Claude Piedboeuf as Acting President and Mélanie Joly as Minister of Industry. No political donation record for Piedboeuf was found by web search; no link between the agency’s leadership and these grants is alleged.