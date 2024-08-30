SpaceX's Starlink faces account freeze in Brazil by order of 'tyrant' judge

The conflict centers on Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and its alleged refusal to block right-leaning accounts as ordered by the court, Euronews reports.

Starlink, in a statement posted on X, called the order "unfounded" and based on "unconstitutional" fines levied against X. The company stated, "It was issued in secret and without affording Starlink any of the due process of law guaranteed by the Constitution of Brazil. We intend to address the matter legally."