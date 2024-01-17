Spanish PM weighs in on AI governance, global conflicts at World Economic Forum

Pedro Sánchez emphasized Spain's commitment to economic openness, international solidarity, and the multilateral system. He condemned actions threatening this system, citing examples such as the conflict in Ukraine, where Spain supports the country's fight for freedom against Putin's authoritarianism.

Spanish PM weighs in on AI governance, global conflicts at World Economic Forum
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Remove Ads

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, delivered a special speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, addressing three significant dilemmas currently relevant to him.

The first dilemma Sánchez spoke about was Spain's commitment to economic openness, international solidarity, and the multilateral system. He condemned actions threatening this system, citing examples such as the conflict in Ukraine, where Spain supports the country's fight for freedom against Putin's authoritarianism.

"It is also happening in Syria where a now forgotten war has taken the lives of more than 300,000 souls, 4000 last year alone," he stated. "And it is happening in Gaza where 24,000 people have died in just 100 days and hundreds of thousands stand on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe."

He hopes we recognize Israel’s 'legitimate right' to defend itself against terrorist attacks but also calls for an immediate ceasefire and an international conference for a definitive solution that acknowledges two states, Israel and Palestine, coexisting in peace and security.

The second global dilemma highlighted was the need to address the governance of artificial intelligence (AI). Prime Minister Sánchez expressed his belief in scientific progress and the potential benefits of AI and other cutting-edge technologies in overcoming various challenges. However, he acknowledged the concerns expressed by a majority of citizens, who fear that AI may lead to job destruction, widen income inequality, and negatively impact their living standards.

"We must pay more attention to the concerns of our workers, our youth, our elders, and less attention if I may to the empty promises of some Silicon Valley gurus who are more interested in gaining followers or claiming the four best list than in the true progress of humanity," he said.

"Our duty is to understand that people's concerns are not ignored, that the danger is real and that we should give them an effective and coordinated response today."

The third major dilemma highlighted was ensuring the prosperity of citizens.

"The far- right is growing autocratic regimes are proliferating in the West and other regions of the world. But the truth is that this terrible trend is only a symptom of deeper problems," said Sánchez.

Switzerland news World Economic Forum
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.