SPECIAL BROADCAST: David Menzies and Ezra Levant on yesterday's brutal arrest by Freeland's RCMP

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On today's special livestream, Ezra Levant breaks down yesterday's brutal arrest of reporter David Menzies in Richmond Hill, Toronto.

Menzies was simply attempting to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland a few questions when a plain-clothes police officer seemingly obstructed his path and proceeded to arrest him for "assault."

The video of the incident has currently been viewed over nine million times on the social media platform X.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre commented on the video on X saying, "This is the state of freedom of the press. In Canada. In 2024. After 8 years of Justin Trudeau."

This is the state of freedom of the press.



In Canada. In 2024.



After 8 years of Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/7EpRW0fulX — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 9, 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk even chimed in on the incident, posting on X that it is "false to say that he deliberately assaulted an officer."

Sure looks that way. Fine for the officer to body block someone trying to get close to a senior government official, but false to say that he deliberately assaulted an officer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

If you would like to help support Menzies in what will surely be an expensive legal battle, please visit StandWithDavid.com and donate if you can. Thank you.