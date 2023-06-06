Special Rapporteur David Johnston appears before Commons Committee, states allegations about his integrity and independence are 'put simply, false.'

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Special Rapporteur David Johnston appeared before the Procedure and House Affairs Committee early Tuesday morning for three hours at the request of Opposition MPs to testify on the conflict of interest allegations being levelled against him.

Given the scope of the personal historical overlap with some of Canada’s Laurentian elites, including the Prime Minister, the time allotted seemed hardly adequate, and new allegations kept piling up.

Reported during committee in the Globe and Mail were new revelations that Johnston’s lead counsel overseeing the foreign interference probe had not only been a Liberal Party donor, but also attended fundraisers with Justin Trudeau in 2021.

Morning Update: David Johnston’s lead counsel on foreign interference probe attended Trudeau fundraiser in 2021 https://t.co/BVU2zYGsEl — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) June 6, 2023

PROC chair, Liberal MP Bardish Chagger, noted during testimony that she had known David Johnston for a very long time – since their days together at the University of Waterloo.

Chagger failed to mention she had also accompanied David Johnston and John McCallum on a trip to China.

Our specially-appointed independent rapporteur on Chinese foreign interference David Johnston on a trade mission with Liberal MP Bardish Chagger and Ambassador John McCallum in China under Justin Trudeau’s direction.



Thumbs up, right? pic.twitter.com/U5HY182Ans — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) May 23, 2023

Johnston in his introduction, stated that “I have heard clearly the disagreement with my recommendations not to call a public inquiry as well as allegations about my integrity and my independence. These allegations are false and the decision to repeat them does not make them true.”

However, there are numerous and very genuine concerns about Johnston’s appointment, and his ability to distance himself from his past and report independently.

That Johnston is unable to grasp the simple concept that either a real or perceived conflict of interest in his role is unacceptable and will only further erode public trust in our democracy are grounds enough for his dismissal.

When questioned by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh about the conclusions drawn in his report finding that there was no {Chinese} state-sponsored activity that could be traced to the PRC against former Conservative leader, MP Erin O’Toole – findings which directly conflicted with information from CSIS briefings delivered to Erin O’Toole just last week - Johnston came up empty-handed.

“The evidence that we had before us that permitted us to come to the conclusion you suggested was what was available to us at that time.”

David Johnston dodges a question from Jagmeet Singh on how his report concluded there was “no state-sponsored” activity against Erin O’Toole when CSIS briefings (that he had access to) stated otherwise.



“The evidence we had was what was available to us at that time.”



Excuse me? pic.twitter.com/bxsQjo9yky — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 6, 2023

O’Toole publicly stated that Johnston’s report was “already in French translation,” before he was invited to contribute.

When Conservative MP Michael Cooper pressed Johnston on this, Johnston repeated that his conclusions were “based on the information that we had at the time” – indicating that he did not have, for whatever reason, the same information from CSIS that Erin O’Toole was privy to. This drew into question how he is provided with information, who gives it to him, and how it is shared – clarifications which he was unable to deliver.

David Johnston is unable to answer why the findings in his report conflict with the CSIS briefings given to Erin O’Toole.



He repeats several times that the information he used to come to conclusions in his report were “based on the information we had at the time.” https://t.co/8FU5il9X9J pic.twitter.com/oT2NOc1oIY — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 6, 2023

One thing is clear – Johnston isn’t going anywhere. He claimed that he “had a deep respect for the House of Commons,” yet it is obvious he is more than content to defy the will of it. If he has decided to ignore his hopelessly unreconcilable conflicts, he should expect us to repeat them to him.

Johnston’s hearings into foreign interference allegations will continue next month, despite renewed calls for a public inquiry, which he pointed out would be lengthy and “costly.”

“Is there a price tag on democracy? What is the value of democracy?” Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien demanded.

Special Rapporteur David Johnston points out in committee that he feels an independent public inquiry into foreign interference would be too lengthy and costly.



Bloc MP Alain Therrien: I’m rather blown away. Is there a price tag on democracy? What is the value of democracy? pic.twitter.com/EV56s4GYH6 — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 6, 2023

While we don’t exactly know what the price tag for our democracy will be yet, taxpayers can expect that the Navigator bills (a crisis management firm hired by Johnston to manage the crisis building around the crisis) will continue to pile up.

(Andy Lee is a former federal candidate and freelance writer.)