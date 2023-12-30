SPECIAL: Your year-end letters to Sheila Gunn Reid

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired December 27, 2023.

Earlier this month, we asked you to send us your letters so that we could respond to them on air. It's an end-of-year tradition here at Rebel News.

So, this week's episode of The Gunn Show is just that — a whole show of your letters to me. It might be my favourite show of the year, not because it's the last show of the year but because I love hearing your feedback.

Last week, for example, I got a viewer email that I didn't address on air. But I responded.

That viewer asked why I wasn't looking at a previous guest, Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition, during parts of our discussion. And I explained: there's a reason for that. You may notice sometimes I look around, and not directly at the camera. It's because I work in my home studio and have to do some of my own production while I listen to the guest through an earpiece.

I wouldn't have been able to answer that question if I hadn't taken viewer feedback, which is why I give out my email address at the end of my show. Without our viewers there's no show, so that's why I love hearing what you think.

So today's episode is dedicated to you. Our team sent me a list of questions, which my kids then chopped up and put in a stocking without me reading them. No pre-prepared answers — let's go through them together!