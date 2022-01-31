Speech therapist cites COVID as cause for massive rise in baby, toddler speech impairments

AP Photo/Aaron Favila

A speech therapist says that she has seen a massive 364% surge in baby and toddler referrals due to the widespread cognitive problems that have developed in children due to the use of face coverings.

For slightly over a year, governments across the globe, including the United States, Canada, and Europe have imposed strict mask mandates as a means to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In the absence of any evidence supporting their efficacy, the United Kingdom has revoked all of its mask requirements, joining the likes of Florida, and a few other places that have seen fit to actually follow the data instead of clinging to security theatre.

Speaking to WPBF News, speech therapist Jaclyn Theek said that before the pandemic, only 5% of patients were babies and toddlers. That figure has soared to 20%, Summit News reported.

Parents who bring in their kids with speech impediments say that their problems are “COVID-delayed” and blame the face coverings as the primary cause for their impairment.

Kids as young as eight-months old learn how to speak by reading lips — an impossible task for any parent or caretaker who is fully masked and unable to communicate facial expressions.

A speech therapist says her clinic has seen a "364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers".



"It's very important kids do see your face to learn, so they're watching your mouth."



What the hell have we done?!



End this cruel insanity. pic.twitter.com/DN6J4yQfju — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) January 26, 2022

“It’s very important kids do see your face to learn, so they’re watching your mouth,” said Theek.

One parent who spoke to the news station and is raising five children says that she is struggling with speech problems with her youngest child.

“It definitely makes a difference when the world you’re growing up in you can’t interact with people and their face, that’s super important to babies,” said mother-of-five Brianna Gay.

In addition to the speaking impairments, children are exhibiting symptoms of autism. “They’re not making any word attempts and not communicating at all with their family,” said Theek.

Efforts to bring to light the problems faced by children in early education have been suppressed by the mainstream media.

As pointed out by Summit News, Forbes deleted an article written by an education expert, who said that by enforcing school kids to mask, it was causing them psychological trauma.

A study conducted by Brown University researchers found the mean IQ scores of children born during the pandemic have fallen by as much as 22 points. The verbal, motor and cognitive performance of growing children have also suffered as a result of lockdowns and limited exposure to socialization, the Guardian reported.

“With limited stimulation at home and less interaction with the world outside, pandemic-era children appear to have scored shockingly low on tests designed to assess cognitive development,” the publication stated.

“In the decade preceding the pandemic, the mean IQ score on standardized tests for children aged between three months and three years of age hovered around 100, but for children born during the pandemic that number tumbled to 78,” the study found.