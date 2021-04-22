‘Squad’ Dems say Chauvin guilty verdict is not enough, call for systemic change including defunding police

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on Tuesday that the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin of all counts in the murder trial of George Floyd did not constitute “justice.”

Chauvin was convicted on a manslaughter charge and two murder charges in the death of Floyd in May last year, and now faces up to 75 years in prison.

“This verdict is not justice,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a video. “Frankly, I don’t even think we call it full accountability because there are multiple officers that were there. It wasn’t just Derek Chauvin. And I also don’t want this moment to be framed as this system working because it’s not working, and that’s what creates a lot of complexity in this moment.”

.@AOC: We’re willing to accept violence against some communities as a necessary cost for “safety”. Safety from what? From whom? What makes me feel safe is being housed. What makes me feel safe is guaranteed health care. pic.twitter.com/rwmzYmxOZV — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 20, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez was joined in her sentiments by other far-left members of Congress.

Rep. Cori Bush stated that the conviction was “accountability” but “it’s not yet justice.”

“We’ve known Chauvin was guilty since the second we saw him murder George Floyd on film — but we also know of the racism inherent in our carceral and policing systems,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman said in a Twitter post. “This verdict doesn’t change that racism, or the work ahead needed to transform those systems to serve us.”

We need justice for Daunte Wright

Adam Toledo

Tamir Rice

Breonna Taylor

And everyone else we've lost. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 20, 2021

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who last week called for the abolishment of policing and prisons, stated that the conviction was “accountability” but that the “fight for justice continues.”

“This verdict is relief & accountability for the murder of George Floyd,” she said. “But the fight for justice continues. Justice would be Gianna having her father today. Justice is investing in our communities, not police. Justice is no more Black lives lost to police violence.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted out a list of radical left-wing agenda items that the far-left of the Democratic Party is pushing for, stating that Chauvin’s conviction was “but a minuscule step on the path to justice.”

Omar listed the following items:

Independent agency to investigate police misuse of force

Criminalize violence against protesters

Demilitarize police departments

Disband and deconstruct failed police departments

End traffic stops for minor equipment violations

Federal investigations into departments who utilize practices like arrest quotas

End the school-to-prison pipeline

Ban all racial profiling by federal, state, and local agencies

Legalize recreational cannabis nationwide, expunge the records and seek amnesty for those incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses

Restore felon voting rights

Ensure that formerly incarcerated individuals are fully supported in their transition back to society

End mandatory minimum sentencing laws for low-level offenses

Invest in a public-health approach to the addiction crisis

* Invest in a public-health approach to the addiction crisis — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 20, 2021