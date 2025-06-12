Conflict of interest sidelines public safety minister from key terror files—years after Sri Lanka's warning

You can't make this up.

Canada's current public safety minister, Gary Anandasangaree, has formally recused himself from files related to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and affiliated groups—including the World Tamil Movement, which the RCMP dismantled in the 2000s for its alleged role in financing terrorism.

And why? Because his past affiliations raise potential conflicts of interest—conflicts that the Sri Lankan government warned Canada and the Liberal Party about over a decade ago.

Flashback to 2014: The Red Flag That Was Ignored

In October 2014, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a blunt warning: Gary Anandasangaree, then a Tamil activist and lawyer, was running for federal office in Canada with deep connections to LTTE-affiliated diaspora groups, including the Canadian Tamil Congress, which Sri Lanka labeled as a "front organization" for the banned terrorist group.

"It is disturbing to note that these LTTE-linked individuals...are now seeking to enter democratic political processes in Canada," the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry stated.

They accused Anandasangaree of whitewashing the LTTE's bloody past—a past that includes the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, mass suicide bombings, and child soldier recruitment. Canada officially listed the LTTE as a terrorist group in 2006 and banned the World Tamil Movement in 2008.

Fast Forward to 2025: Conflict Becomes Policy

Now, as Minister of Public Safety, Anandasangaree is the person responsible for overseeing national security, intelligence, and Canada's terrorist listings. But he can't touch LTTE-related files. He's implemented an "internal screen" to avoid any involvement, which is bureaucratic speak for "someone else is doing my job in this area."

If that sounds absurd, that's because it is.

This Isn't Just Awkward—It's Dangerous

Sri Lanka raised the alarm 11 years ago. The Trudeau Liberals ignored it.

Now he's minister of public safety, and he's sidelining himself from decisions involving known terrorist entities he was allegedly tied to.

No transparency: Canadians have no idea who's handling these files now, or what oversight is in place.

The Real Question: Why Was He Appointed in the First Place?

If a known association with a banned terrorist group is serious enough to require recusal, why was Anandasangaree put in charge of national security at all?

This isn't a ceremonial post—the public safety minister oversees CSIS, RCMP, CBSA, and Canada's entire counter-terrorism apparatus.

This is like appointing a defence minister with past ties to the Taliban, then acting surprised when he can't review Afghanistan policy.

Bottom Line

The Liberals were warned. In writing. By a foreign government dealing firsthand with the LTTE's carnage. But politics won out over prudence, and now the person in charge of public safety in this country can't weigh in on terrorism cases involving one of the most notorious groups of the 20th century—because he might be too close to them.

This isn't just a conflict of interest. It's a conflict of credibility.