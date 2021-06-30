St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church burns down in early morning fire in Morinville, Alberta

CTV News

St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church burned to the ground early this morning in a fire being treated by RCMP as suspicious.

The church is located in Morinville, north of Edmonton in Alberta.

The blaze was reported at 3:08 a.m. Morinville Fire Department arrived on scene at 3:20 a.m. to find that they were unable to enter the building and collapse was already underway.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 7:00 a.m. but by then the church was completely destroyed. The nearby former convent sustained water and smoke damage, but the building was saved.

Construction on St. Jean Baptiste began in 1907 and the church celebrated its first Mass on New Year's Day in 1908. The church is located near the centre of town on the east–west Highway 642.

