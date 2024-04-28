Stabbed bishop returns with a scathing message for the Australian government

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, targeted in a stabbing terror attack, returns to his duties, speaking out for free speech and religion.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 28, 2024
  • News
In his first day back at work after a shocking terror attack, Assyrian Christian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel didn't hold back, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and advocating for free speech and religious freedom.

The bishop, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times during a sermon livestreamed on April 15, returned to Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Western Sydney, on Sunday to a warm reception from worshippers.

With a white patch over his eye, he spoke passionately about the video of his alleged attack, insisting it should remain on social media platforms as a matter of free speech.

"It's our God-given right," he declared, aligning himself with Elon Musk's stance on the issue. He criticised the government's handling of the situation, asserting that free speech should not be curtailed in a democratic society.

Addressing Albanese directly, he stressed the importance of human integrity and the right to express beliefs without fear of threat.

Bishop Emmanuel also extended forgiveness to his alleged attacker and urged for a civilised response to such events.

His support for Musk's platform, X, in keeping the video online despite government pressure, adds to the ongoing debate over online content regulation.

The legal battle between X and the Australian authorities continues, with an interim court injunction extending the removal of the video from Australian viewership.

