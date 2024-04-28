Stabbed bishop returns with a scathing message for the Australian government

The Illustrated 1984 Order this new edition of George Orwell's masterpiece, 1984. Now with 30 new designs from artist Paul Rivoche and a forward by Ezra Levant. ORDER NOW By Ezra Levant PROTECT YOUR ACCESS Make sure you can keep getting the other side of the story with this exclusive offer from our partners at PIA VPN. Take Action

In his first day back at work after a shocking terror attack, Assyrian Christian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel didn't hold back, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and advocating for free speech and religious freedom.

The bishop, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times during a sermon livestreamed on April 15, returned to Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Western Sydney, on Sunday to a warm reception from worshippers.

🚨WOW: Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel returns two weeks after surviving a stabbing attack with a fiery first sermon for freedom of speech and religion



The priest has backed @elonmusk against the Australian government’s demand to censor his (live) video of the alleged terrorist attack… pic.twitter.com/YjNqvq6LgI — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 28, 2024

With a white patch over his eye, he spoke passionately about the video of his alleged attack, insisting it should remain on social media platforms as a matter of free speech.

"It's our God-given right," he declared, aligning himself with Elon Musk's stance on the issue. He criticised the government's handling of the situation, asserting that free speech should not be curtailed in a democratic society.

Addressing Albanese directly, he stressed the importance of human integrity and the right to express beliefs without fear of threat.

Bishop Emmanuel also extended forgiveness to his alleged attacker and urged for a civilised response to such events.

His support for Musk's platform, X, in keeping the video online despite government pressure, adds to the ongoing debate over online content regulation.

The legal battle between X and the Australian authorities continues, with an interim court injunction extending the removal of the video from Australian viewership.