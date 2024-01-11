Stand with April update: Her fight for sports fairness is far from over!

E-transfer (Canada):

The Team Canada powerlifter was initially suspended for two years for speaking up about male-born lifters competing as women. However, her ban was reduced on appeal, and she has changed her sport for the better.

Just for clarification:



I got suspended for calling a transgender athlete who was born male, a man on @PiersUncensored

The CPU board said it went against their code of conduct and was harassment.

Meanwhile the transgender athlete was allowed to mock women for being weak.

I… — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) January 7, 2024

Although April Hutchison will serve a one-year prohibition on competition in Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) events, her activism for sports fairness spurred the resignation of the president of the CPU and forced the organization to adopt stricter guidelines on male-born athletes who identify as female.

Thanks to April's sacrifice, testosterone testing and psych evaluations will be mandated in CPU events, a practice already done at International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) competitions.

A lot of you are asking me if I am happy with the one year suspension.

Of course, I don't feel I should have been suspended in the first place. But, it is what it is. I can walk around with resentment and be angry all day. Or I can push forward, except it and keep being a… pic.twitter.com/0DuBvirGVu — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) January 6, 2024

With about ten months of her ban left to serve, April told Rebel News she would return stronger than ever and take time to continue her advocacy with speaking engagements.

Can't wait for this 🙌 I'm honored to speak at this event along side some of my Shero crushes. 🤩 It's going to be EPIC!! https://t.co/cva3k8mBZb — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) January 10, 2024

April and her lawyer, Lisa Bildy, are not finished fighting to keep women's sports female. She has hinted at new legal battles and at trying her hand at other sports.

And please know this is far from over. This is just the tip of the iceberg. I am discussing all legal options with my lawyer. I recently just started boxing again so that might be next on my chopping block. — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) January 7, 2024

She especially thanked supporters, signatories, and donors to her petition and legal crowdfund at www.StandWithApril.com.