Stand with April update: Her fight for sports fairness is far from over!

Thanks to April's sacrifice, testosterone testing and psych evaluations will be mandated in CPU events, a practice already done at International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) competitions.

The Team Canada powerlifter was initially suspended for two years for speaking up about male-born lifters competing as women. However, her ban was reduced on appeal, and she has changed her sport for the better.

Although April Hutchison will serve a one-year prohibition on competition in Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) events, her activism for sports fairness spurred the resignation of the president of the CPU and forced the organization to adopt stricter guidelines on male-born athletes who identify as female.

With about ten months of her ban left to serve, April told Rebel News she would return stronger than ever and take time to continue her advocacy with speaking engagements.

April and her lawyer, Lisa Bildy, are not finished fighting to keep women's sports female. She has hinted at new legal battles and at trying her hand at other sports.

She especially thanked supporters, signatories, and donors to her petition and legal crowdfund at www.StandWithApril.com.

