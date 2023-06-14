Starbucks embroiled in Pride Month controversy: union claims ban on Pride decor

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Starbucks, a company renowned for its LGBTQ-friendly stance, found itself in the thick of a controversy amidst the Pride month celebrations. The brand has been accused by Starbucks Workers United, the company's workers' union, of prohibiting Pride-themed decorations in its stores.

This allegation, shared in a Twitter thread by the union, stirred up strong reactions, particularly from far-right sections who appeared to view it as a victory. However, Starbucks firmly denied any such policy change, the Associated Press reported.

In the Tuesday tweet thread, Starbucks Workers United stated that the supposed ban had been implemented in the midst of Pride month, affecting stores where the company had committed not to make unilateral changes without negotiation, primarily union locations.

Our official statement on Starbucks refusing to let workers put up pride decorations at dozens of stores across the country. pic.twitter.com/Dd6T6IHqN2 — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 14, 2023

However, Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull dismissed the accusations as “false information” in a statement to Forbes. He emphasized that no change in policy regarding Pride store decorations had been instituted and reiterated Starbucks’ continued support for the LGBTQ community.

The union alleges that workers across 21 states were instructed to avoid displaying Pride decorations. This includes stores in Oklahoma where, amid bomb threats against Target (also criticized for its Pride merchandise), employees were reportedly advised to refrain from decorating for safety reasons.

Starbucks Workers United accused Starbucks of imitating Target, which had previously removed some items from its Pride collection in response to right-wing outrage. Known for its support of LGBTQ rights, Starbucks has consistently earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index since 2015, and has been active in sponsoring Pride events and making donations to LGBTQ causes.

Various anonymous employees have shared instances on social media of Starbucks allegedly ordering their stores to take down Pride decor. This includes a TikTok video shared by the union, purportedly showing employees removing Pride decorations at a Wisconsin Starbucks location.

The union's allegations elicited criticism from Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), who accused Starbucks of alienating equality-supporting customers. Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, with 2.3 million followers, viewed the situation as a triumph against companies celebrating Pride month, urging followers to "keep the pressure on."

The popular conservative Twitter account End Wokeness, with its 1.2 million followers, echoed this sentiment, suggesting such outcomes were the result of actively engaging in the "culture war."