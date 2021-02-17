State rep who harassed Christians praying at Planned Parenthood announces run for PA lieutenant governor

Brian Sims

Pennsylvania state legislator Rep. Brian Sims, a Democrat from a Philadelphia district who provoked widespread condemnation in 2019 when he attempted to dox two Christian girls for praying at a Planned Parenthood clinic, has announced that he is running for lieutenant governor.

Sims, who became the first openly gay member of the state legislature in 2012, released a video announcing his candidacy.

As the Daily Wire reports, the lieutenant governor and governor are separately elected offices in the Pennsylvania primaries. Current Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has announced that he will be leaving office in 2022 to run for the seat that will be vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

“I think every day about the values my Army officer parents instilled in me. To take responsibility, to show empathy, to have courage and to be authentic,” Sims said. “I want to put those values to the direct service of the commonwealth.”

“We need adults in the room, and I want to bring bold visionary leadership based on lived experience and shared values to the Commonwealth,” Sims added.

Sims attained infamy in 2019 after he harassed a mother and her two teenage daughters who were peacefully praying outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic. In his video, he offered $100 to anyone willing to dox them.