Statistics Canada records sex offenders by gender identity, but tracks homicide suspects by sex at birth

Statistics Canada has confirmed that police-reported crime data for most offences, including sexual offences, records alleged offenders according to their self-identified gender rather than their biological sex, a policy critics say could distort crime statistics involving male and female offenders.

The clarification came in a written response from Statistics Canada media relations to Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie after questions about how the agency compiles national crime data.

According to Statistics Canada, police services across Canada submit crime data through the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Survey, which records an accused person's gender "as they live and express it." The agency says the policy was introduced following consultations, approved by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police in 2018, and aligns with Bill C-16 and provincial human rights frameworks.

Statistics Canada said the approach allows police to avoid asking individuals what sex they were assigned at birth and better reflects "the diversity of the Canadian population." The agency also maintains that the impact on statistical analysis is expected to be minimal because the transgender population represents a very small percentage of Canadians.

However, the policy means that alleged perpetrators of sexual offences are categorized according to their gender identity, regardless of their biological sex.

The agency's response revealed an important exception.

For homicide investigations, Statistics Canada's Homicide Survey collects both an accused person's sex at birth and their gender identity.

The distinction raises questions about why Canada's national statistical agency considers biological sex important enough to collect for homicide cases but not for other violent offences, including sexual assaults.

If biological sex is considered relevant to understanding homicide trends, critics argue, why is it not considered equally relevant for tracking patterns in sexual violence, where males commit the overwhelming majority of offences?

Statistics Canada did not explain the rationale for treating homicide differently from other crimes. Instead, it said it works closely with police services to ensure consistent reporting practices and high-quality national data.

The differing methodologies could also complicate comparisons over time. Researchers, policymakers, and the public often rely on Statistics Canada's crime data to identify trends in offending by sex. Recording offenders according to gender identity for some crimes, but collecting biological sex for homicide introduces two different standards into Canada's crime reporting system.