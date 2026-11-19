Stellantis has put a proposed Brampton plant closure agreement to Unifor, the union says, as it fights the sale of the idled assembly plant to Roshel.

In a November 18 update, Unifor said the company presented the terms in talks the day before. Unifor says it is the first proposal the company has put to the union since it signalled on September 11 that it intended to close the plant. The union has not yet responded and still rejects both closure and sale.

Union representatives, the company and the federal and Ontario governments are due to meet again Friday with Stellantis global chief executive Antonio Filosa. Unifor says it will push for a different result for Brampton and decide its next steps after that meeting.

Unifor also published a timeline it says corrects the record on the sale. It says it learned June 9 that the federal government knew by June 8 of Roshel's interest in buying the plant, and asked Stellantis about it the next day. Stellantis replied that the plant was not up for sale.

Stellantis announced its asset purchase agreement with Canadian defence company Roshel on November 9. A securities filing says the deal covers the plant and its equipment for an undisclosed amount, and that the companies plan to explore cooperation on defence technologies and related services.

Filosa said the company remains committed to a fair resolution with Unifor after three years of paid layoff. Roshel chief executive Roman Shimonov described plans for an advanced manufacturing centre serving domestic customers and allied export markets.

As Efron Monsanto reported for Rebel News on November 10, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre demanded that Prime Minister Mark Carney fire Industry Minister Mélanie Joly over the Brampton dispute, saying workers deserved their jobs and Canadians deserved their tax dollars.

The Associated Press reported November 12 that Canada committed up to $529 million in 2022 to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor plants for electric vehicle production.