Stellantis shifts auto production south of the border despite receiving massive Canadian taxpayer subsidies

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to Stellantis shipping auto manufacturing jobs out of Ontario and into to the U.S. as Premier Ford continues to take jabs at President Trump over the ongoing tariff war.

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler, announced earlier this week that it will be shifting its Jeep Compass assembly from its Brampton plant to Illinois. The automaker also announced a $13 billion US investment to expand U.S. production by 50% over the next four years.

Stellantis' move puts approximately 3,000 jobs at risk for workers in Brampton, with unions showing increasing concern about additional jobs that could be slashed.

The announcement comes despite the Ontario government providing Stellantis with tens of millions in taxpayer funds and billions of dollars more in promised additional funding.

"This is one of the most important industries in Ontario, and Doug Ford is just watching it slip away," said Ezra. "It's really happening, it's not just threats anymore. Stellantis is leaving," he continued.

The Rebel News publisher pointed out that Ford's combative approach to dealing with President Trump's tariffs is unlikely to improve the situation for Ontarians.

"I really don't know what Doug Ford is trying to do other than to put on a performance of grief and rage. Here he is calling Donald Trump a tyrant," said Ezra.

"I know what that word means, and its ancient meaning in the Roman sense, it might be accurate, I don't think it is, but I know this: it's probably not going to help the trade negotiations," he added.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly called Stellantis' move "completely unacceptable," claiming the Liberals "will never waver in our commitment to auto workers and we will always stand with them."