Steven Spielberg wanted to retire because he thought COVID was going to be an ‘extinction-level’ event

Director Steven Spielberg recently revealed that he was planning to retire from filmmaking due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the hosts of the SmartLess podcast, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Spielberg stated that his most recent film, the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, was set to be his last, Mediaite reported.

Spielberg discussed his fear of the pandemic, saying, "I was terrified that this was an end of days, an epic level event. And I mean an extinction-level event that was happening to the world."

He went on to explain how the pandemic influenced the creation of The Fabelmans, saying, "By the time Tony and I sat down to seriously start engaging in discussions about writing this, we'd already lost 250,000 Americans to Covid."

The legendary director shared that he had been thinking about the story for The Fabelmans for some time and that he wanted to leave behind one final film.

He said, "I really thought that between the denial and between the battle between politics and science, that we were not heading in a good direction. And this was not gonna end well for many of us. And that just got me thinking about, you know, telling a story that has been on my mind."

The Fabelmans, which won two Golden Globes for Best Picture Drama and Best Director, is a personal film that is about the director’s life and journey towards becoming a filmmaker.