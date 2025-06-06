Stop C-2: Mark Carney’s new bill lets police open your mail without a warrant — and worse!

I’ve read Mark Carney’s new bill, C-2. It claims to be Canada’s response to Donald Trump’s demand for border security. And there’s a little bit of that in the bill. But the rest of the bill is salted with things that have nothing to do with border security, and everything to do with snooping on law-abiding citizens.

The bill allows police to open your mail — without a search warrant.

It lets police contact any Internet-based company, to get all of your account details including your name, address, online nicknames and other invasive details — without a search warrant.

And it even makes it a crime to do transactions above $10,000 using cash.

What does any of that have to do with stopping illegal immigrants or fentanyl at the Canada-U.S. border? It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see how this law will be abused by the Liberals.

Remember what they did with existing laws during the trucker convoy — seizing bank accounts, arresting political opponents of the regime. You can imagine who they’ll target with these privacy-destroying powers.

This is how they’re going to go after their enemies list. I also worry that Mark Carney — the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England — wants to make it harder and harder to use cash, precisely because it’s untraceable and unstoppable.

His shocking new ban on transactions over $10,000 looks designed to pave the way for a Central Bank Digital Currency, a kind of electronic “smart money” that would allow the government to track your spending, and even “shut off” the currency if you try to buy things the government opposes, whether it’s lawful firearms, a donation to the truckers, or even for things they deem hostile to the environment, like buying gas or eating meat.

If you think I’m exaggerating, watch the video above — I’ll take you through the legislation, line-by-line. It’s about 20 minutes long, but I promise you, every paragraph is more shocking than the next.

Trump told Carney to crack down on terrorists and drug dealers, but instead Carney is cracking down on ordinary Canadians, treating us all like enemies. And he’s just getting started — he hasn’t yet revealed his new online censorship bill. We’ve got to stop this. Sign our petition below or visit www.StopC2.com, and forward this message to everyone you can.

If we can show there’s a massive groundswell against this, it just might be possible to stop it, given that Carney doesn’t quite have a majority government. They want to snoop through your mail, snoop through your online history and stop you from using cash (because it’s too private).

They want to destroy any privacy we have — even though their own government has never been more secretive. I think 99% of Canadians haven’t even heard of C-2. After all, it was just introduced this week. We’ve got to spread the word — please forward this message to your friends and family. (Thanks.)