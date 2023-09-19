Strategist for 1 Million March 4 children says no need to be fearful of woke unions’ calls for counter protest

The peaceful protest, which includes keeping children out of school for the day and marches in 92 cities across Canada, is for all people who share concern about radical gender ideology, sexually explicit materials, and sex activism being pushed on kids in schools.

Remove Ads

In today’s report, I bring you an interview with the strategist behind a nation wide protest against the sexual indoctrination of kids in public schools. Mazen Sukkarieh has been working with Hands off our Kids, a Muslim led child protection group that has been key to the organization of the 1 Million March 4 Children.

The peaceful protest, which includes keeping children out of school for the day and marches in 92 cities across Canada, is for all people who share concern about radical gender ideology, sexually explicit materials, and sex activism being pushed on kids in schools.

The protest is expected to gain a large amount of support but has also garnered intense backlash from woke public service unions, teachers unions and umbrella unions who were caught vilifying would be participants of the demonstration, and calling for a counter-attack in the form of an intimidating counter-protest in a leaked zoom meeting.

Click on the full interview with Sukkarieh to hear his reaction to unions calling the many parents, people of faith and concerned citizens who will be joining the march fascists, fundamentally racist, and spreaders of hate. You’ll also hear why Sukkarieh says to not have any fear surrounding the counter protests the unions are calling for simply because parents are asking them to leave our kids alone.

Canada Education News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.