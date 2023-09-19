Strategist for 1 Million March 4 children says no need to be fearful of woke unions’ calls for counter protest

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In today’s report, I bring you an interview with the strategist behind a nation wide protest against the sexual indoctrination of kids in public schools. Mazen Sukkarieh has been working with Hands off our Kids, a Muslim led child protection group that has been key to the organization of the 1 Million March 4 Children.

Coming to 90+ Canadian Cities near you.



Click on the link to find out which 90 cities and why many who are tired of the sexual indoctrination of kids are joining the 1 Million March 4 Children. https://t.co/wjLglFu6fi pic.twitter.com/DFuzi2eXr5 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 17, 2023

The peaceful protest, which includes keeping children out of school for the day and marches in 92 cities across Canada, is for all people who share concern about radical gender ideology, sexually explicit materials, and sex activism being pushed on kids in schools.

The protest is expected to gain a large amount of support but has also garnered intense backlash from woke public service unions, teachers unions and umbrella unions who were caught vilifying would be participants of the demonstration, and calling for a counter-attack in the form of an intimidating counter-protest in a leaked zoom meeting.

BREAKING: Unions are mobilizing in an attempt to disrupt the #1MillionMarch4Children



In this leaked video from September 16th, they discuss ways to organize strategic attacks and counter-protests against concerned parents, grandparents, and many other concerned Canadians who… pic.twitter.com/ONxavCOX94 — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) September 16, 2023

Click on the full interview with Sukkarieh to hear his reaction to unions calling the many parents, people of faith and concerned citizens who will be joining the march fascists, fundamentally racist, and spreaders of hate. You’ll also hear why Sukkarieh says to not have any fear surrounding the counter protests the unions are calling for simply because parents are asking them to leave our kids alone.