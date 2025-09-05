Street preacher — assaulted by LGBTQ+ mob in Vancouver — returns to baptize in peace

Five years ago, Pastor David Lynn of Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries was swarmed by an angry LGBTQ mob while attempting to baptize new believers at Sunset Beach in Vancouver. This Labour Day weekend, he returned to the exact same spot, not to protest or confront, but simply to do what he came to do in 2020 — preach the gospel to those wanting to hear it and baptize in peace.

If you only watched legacy media coverage at the time, you probably didn’t see the full story. Thankfully, a now-viral video has set the record straight. What actually happened in 2020 was a large group of activists turned violent, surrounding Lynn and those gathered for baptisms. The so-called tolerant “love is love” crowed sprayed him with silly string, blasted horns in his face, and even hurled hot chocolate, all while screaming in a frenzy against his presence and the baptizing Christians were eager to experience.

The Vancouver Police Department even had to escort Lynn and believers into the water, boots and all, just so baptisms could safely proceed.

Fast forward to 2025. This time, it was peaceful. No mobs. No silly string. No screaming activists trying to shut down baptisms. Just a humble crowd, the gospel, and people making a public declaration of faith. Even city park rangers who stopped to observe didn’t interfere. And Rebel News was there to document it, something mainstream outlets failed to do when it counted back then.

But just because things were calm this time doesn’t mean the anti-Christian hostility in Canada has gone away. If anything, it’s gotten worse.

Since that 2020 incident, dozens of churches have gone up in flames across the country, many suspiciously uninvestigated. Christian teachers have been pushed out of classrooms for refusing to “affirm” gender ideology.

Pastors were handcuffed and jailed during COVID for daring to hold services. And Christian musician Sean Feucht’s worship tour was blocked in nine different jurisdictions under the convenient excuse of “safety concerns,” only to be welcomed by Donald Trump himself to lead worship in Washington, D.C. at the tour’s end.

WOAH: “Religious liberty is under siege. We are fighting back”



~ President Donald Trump



After Canada shuns peaceful Christians who wanting to attend Sean Feucht’s worship concerts, Trump welcomes the Let Us Worship movement, the to honour God.



Which country will succeed? https://t.co/NhTwQEDmUd — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 3, 2025

As for Lynn, he’s been arrested, charged, assaulted, and sued, all for preaching in the public square. And while others back down, he keeps showing up. Unapologetically. Boldly. Consistently.