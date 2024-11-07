'Struggle session' UCP MLA Jennifer Johnson on her return to caucus

Formerly independent MLA Jennifer Johnson, who gained international notoriety after she was bullied by trans activists in a Zoom call, discussed her recent return to the United Conservative Party caucus at the party's annual general meeting last weekend.

“Every MLA has been completely supportive and encouraging, and I feel like I’m back in the fold and part of the family now,” Johnson said, expressing gratitude for the support from her colleagues.

She described the experience as a “a punch to the gut,” highlighting how this incident strengthened her resolve. Johnson also addressed her efforts to respectfully engage with the LGBTQ+ community, noting that while many interactions were positive, some lacked mutual understanding.

Shifting focus to her constituency of Lacombe-Ponoka, Johnson identified homelessness, crime and environmental concerns, particularly the preservation of Gull Lake, as top priorities. She described crime and homelessness as “a major problem, one of the biggest in the province,” and emphasized Gull Lake's economic significance, calling it a “$1 billion industry” vital to thousands of residents.

Addressing those facing similar scrutiny, Johnson advocated for resilience and unity, stating, “We should be loving always and that means accepting people who hold different views.”

She underscored the importance of seeking common ground and fostering respectful dialogue, reinforcing her belief that diversity in thought is a strength.