Study: Canadian LNG exports could slash global emissions by 630 megatonnes—but Carney policy keeps it in the ground

While the Trudeau–Carney Liberals chase Net Zero with economy-wrecking emissions caps, a new study from the Fraser Institute suggests a much simpler, practical, and dare we say—sane—solution: let Canada export its abundant natural gas to countries still rolling on coal.

According to the report, titled Exporting Canadian LNG to the World: A Practical Solution for Reducing Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions, if Canada doubled its current natural gas production and shipped it to replace coal-fired power in Asian markets, the result could be a staggering reduction of up to 630 million tonnes of global emissions per year.

To put that in perspective: that's nearly equivalent to Canada’s entire annual emissions output.

But instead of seizing this opportunity to make a tangible dent in global emissions—and create jobs, prosperity, and tax revenue here at home—the Liberal government continues to stall, obstruct, and outright sabotage Canadian LNG projects with regulatory red tape (looking at you, Bill C-69), pipeline cancellations, and a bizarre obsession with phasing out the very energy that built this country.

The report doesn’t beat around the bush: “Replacing coal-fired electricity generation in Asia with LNG from Canada would significantly reduce global emissions,” it states plainly. But that would mean recognizing that Canada’s oil and gas industry isn’t the villain—it’s part of the solution.

It’s not like Asian nations are sitting around waiting for solar panels to charge. Countries like China and India are building coal plants by the hundreds. They need reliable, cleaner energy now, and Canadian LNG fits the bill. If only Ottawa would get out of the way.

Japan, desperate for reliable LNG, came knocking—but Trudeau shrugged them off, claiming there was “no business case,” effectively handing the opportunity to the Americans instead.

The Carney Liberals are doubling down on punitive domestic climate policies that do nothing to change the global energy mix, while blocking the very exports that could.

If the goal is actually lowering emissions, the answer is obvious. If the goal is virtue-signalling while kneecapping Canadian industry—well, mission accomplished.