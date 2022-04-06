Substack pokes fun at Twitter employees jilted by Elon Musk: 'Please do not come work here'

Substack

Substack, the newsletter publishing platform, says that it does not want to recruit any Twitter employees upset by Elon Musk’s call for free speech on the social media platform.

As detailed by Rebel News, Elon Musk became the largest individual shareholder of Twitter after acquiring a 9.2 per cent stake in the platform. Following his acquisition of Twitter stock, Musk promised to “make significant improvements to Twitter.”

The self-described free speech absolutist previously polled his followers on whether or not Twitter adheres to the principles of free speech, of which an overwhelming majority of the poll’s two million participants said that they found the platform did not support free speech.

Substack’s VP of communications Lulu Cheng Meservey, who announced the platform’s new job opportunities on Tuesday, said that anyone upset by Musk’s push for less regulated speech is not welcome to work at Substack.

Following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter stock, several Twitter employees voiced their anger at Musk’s position on Twitter’s board of directors, with some calling him a danger to marginalized people for his advocacy of free speech.

“Substack is hiring! If you’re a Twitter employee who’s considering resigning because you’re worried about Elon Musk pushing for less regulated speech… please do not come work here,” wrote Meservey.

“But for everybody else, we really are hiring! Join a talented, determined, passionate, motley team of all backgrounds and beliefs. We debate respectfully, execute maniacally, and live to serve writers and podcasters.”

Substack is hiring!



If you’re a Twitter employee who’s considering resigning because you’re worried about Elon Musk pushing for less regulated speech… please do not come work here. — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) April 5, 2022

“Context collapse has now happened,” quipped Meservey following her remarks.

Speaking to the Daily Wire, Meservey called her remarks a “light-hearted poke at Twitter,” apparently continuing to quip that “but of course we welcome applicants from all backgrounds and with a wide range of beliefs and opinions, because diversity is strength.”

The phrase “diversity is strength,” widely popularized by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has become something of a joke about woke individuals who brag about their advocacy for social justice.

“But working at Substack only makes sense if you support the ideas relating to our core mission, including that what you read matters, that writers do important work and deserve to be paid well for it, and that healthy discourse needs to allow for respectful disagreement,” she added. “If that’s you please check out Substack.com/jobs!”

Unlike other platforms, which have long embraced censorship in the name of “safety,” Substack has become a haven for free speech proponents and heterodox academics and journalists like Glenn Greenwald, and Darryl “MartyrMade” Cooper, both of whom host popular newsletters on the platform.