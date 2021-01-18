SUCCESS: the flu doesn't really exist anymore, according to the WHO

Lasting from fall through late spring, the flu season has been something humanity has been dealing with for around 6,000 years. It wasn't until the mid-1700s that an Italian coined the term “influenza,” a play on the idea that the virus was caused by “bad air.”

Humans have been dealing with some form of the flu for a long time, needless to say.

Yet, in 2020 (and now into 2021) something has changed. In September of last year, it was reported that the southern hemisphere had record low flu cases. In the United States, the CDC said the seasonal flu had all but vanished.

The phenomenon was touched on by host Ezra Levant in a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, where he looked at records provided by the World Health Organization itself. Their numbers tell the same story: this 6,000 year old thorn in humanities side has all but vanished.