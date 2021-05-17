EXCLUSIVE: Suncor makes vaccines mandatory at mine in northern Alberta

Canadian energy giant Suncor has sent an internal letter stating that workers at select sites in northern Alberta will be barred from accessing their work sites without proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The letter, exclusively obtained by Rebel News, was signed off by a Suncor policy and governance specialist Matthew Caouet and explains the company's new VaccineAccess program. As well, the letter gives advice on how to talk to employees and contractors about their plans to receive Moderna's mRNA vaccine in order to maintain their access to site.

Access Badges “Deactivated” Without Proof Of Vaccine

In the letter, Caouet describes Suncor's plans to demand proof of vaccination from employees:

Baseplant has been chosen as a test site for “VaccineAccess”. Starting June 1, 2021 your COVID-19 vaccination will be recorded on the access badge. Workers will be granted access to site with the proof of vaccination. By June 30, non confirming Employees and Contractors will have badge access deactivated until VaccineAccess is completed. Based on the success of our Moderna mRNA vaccine doses delivered at site by International SOS, a third-party administrator, we are taking the next step. Everyone who works at Baseplant is eligible, regardless of where you live (including out of province), how old you are, or which company you work for — to participate in this exciting program.

“When are you planning to get vaccinated?”

Along with the explanation of the VaccineAccess program, Caouet gives tip on how managers can bring up vaccination status with their team:

When engaging in conversation, ask your team member: “When [are you] planning to get vaccinated?” If no date is confirmed yet: “Thanks for your time. Stay safe and have a great shift, please keep me in the loop when you have a date confirmed.”

Last week, Suncor held vaccination clinics for Base Plant, MacKay River, Fort Hills and Firebag for “everyone with site access.”

You can view the document for yourself below.