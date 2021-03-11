“Super straight” movement attacked as transphobic for excluding transgender people from sexual orientation

TikTok

The “super straight” movement has taken social media by storm, prompting outrage from the woke crowd who are upset at the concept of non-transgender individuals who only find other non-transgender individuals attractive. It has spun off into the “super bi,” “super gay” and “super lesbian” subcategories, which indicate that a person’s sexual orientation excludes attraction to transgendered people.

The movement first started as a joke on TikTok by user Kyle Royce, who posted a video outlining his creation of a new sexual identity, which he called super straight. He was forced to delete the video after he received numerous death threats and harassment towards his family after the progressive media ran stories inciting outrage from the woke brigade.

Anyone else super straight? Big respect to this guy createing a new thing. #superstraight pic.twitter.com/hdLdeV82xK — 👑Super S+ Movement👑 (@OGSuperstraight) March 3, 2021

Royce reuploaded the video to Twitter, explaining, “Since straight men get called transphobic because I wouldn’t date a trans woman… now I’m super straight, I only date the opposite gender – women that are born women – so you can’t say that I’m transphobic now because that’s my sexuality.”

As detailed by Paul Joseph Watson, the clip’s virality prompted outrage from publications like PinkNews that claimed the trend “has links to the far-right and neo-Nazis.” Although the joke has garnered attention on websites like 4chan, numerous users posting on the #SuperStraight on Twitter appeared to be normal users simply fed up with the woke brigade, which is attempting to police sexuality and redefine gender.

Royce says he received backlash and death threats over the video. “People found my family and have been set to ruin our lives; even attacking my mother’s business,” said Royce in a GoFundMe page, which has since been deleted. Royce says that he’s currently homeless and needs financial support.

A quick search on social media for the hashtag reveals numerous threats to assault and even murder anyone who supports the super straight movement.

These people are posting threats of extreme violence over a simple joke. They've lost their sense of humor, as well as their minds. pic.twitter.com/mEJf20rIkn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 10, 2021

Following the popularity of the hashtag on Twitter, Reddit banned a rapidly growing subreddit for the community over “hate speech.”

"This community was banned for promoting hate towards a marginalized or vulnerable group," Reddit admins said, per InformationLiberation. "The community had become increasingly exclusionary with hateful content that is counter to its original satirical intent and was in violation of our policies."