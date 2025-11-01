Supporters hope for a 'miracle' as Supreme Court sets date for ostrich farm appeal decision

The Supreme Court has disclosed that it will be making a decision on the Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Canadian Food Inspection Agency leave application, and that the decision will be made on the morning of Thursday, November 6.

Rebel News will be on the ground at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., when the decision comes in, to bring you the latest on whether the Supreme Court will approve the farm’s request for an appeal hearing or allow the CFIA to continue with the cull.

“It would be a miracle if they get granted their case,” said Drea Humphrey on yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream. “It was a unanimous no in the lower court of appeal.”

“However,” she went on, “I’ve seen many miracles happen in front of my eyes on this farm, and they seem to have a really good lawyer who got them that last miracle stay [order], so I think, if it’s possible, they’ve got the team to do it.”

Follow along with this story as it unfolds at SaveTheOstriches.com, and consider chipping in to support Rebel News’ coverage below.