Supporters in Tel Aviv say Tommy Robinson 'gives them hope' for Western civilization

Late last week, Tommy Robinson delivered a message of hope and appreciation to hundreds of supporters at an event hosted by the Tel Aviv International Salon.

“I want to give you some hope, because I’ve had hope,” said Robinson. “I feel like I’ve been banging my head against the wall for a decade trying to warn the British public about the dangers of Jihad… There’s been a mass awakening since October 7.”

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini spoke with supporters at the event to learn about their thoughts on Tommy Robinson and what motivated them to attend.

“I just love how [Tommy Robinson] doesn’t stop going, no matter the consequences,” said one woman. “And whatever the consequences are, his message is so much stronger than it was before.”

“He just has this moral clarity that you don’t see everywhere, and it’s inspiring to see,” said another man. “It gives me hope that Western civilization still has a chance.”

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, who originally invited Robinson to Israel on behalf of the Israeli government, described the event as a resounding success.

“It was beyond my expectations. I was thinking we were going to have 500 people. I think we crossed more than 1000. It’s beautiful,” said Chikli.