Supreme Court Justices unite to defend judicial independence and reject Senate Democrats’ ethics oversight measures

In a rare display of unity, all nine Supreme Court Justices issued a statement last week, pushing back against Senate Democrats' attempts to implement new ethics oversight measures over the nation's highest court, following recent controversy surrounding three conservative justices.

This development follows recent attempts by the political Left to generate controversy surrounding conservative Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch.

The statement, which also included a letter from Chief Justice John Roberts to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-IL), made it clear that Roberts would not attend a hearing that Senate Democrats sought to hold.

“Testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by the Chief Justice of the United States is exceedingly rare, as one might expect in light of separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence,” Roberts said.

The nine justices stated that their letter aimed to provide new clarity to the bar and the public on how they address recurring issues and dispel common misconceptions. They proceeded to outline how justices handle various issues that have recently been targeted in left-wing attacks on the aforementioned conservative justices.

According to the Associated Press, the unanimous letter implicitly communicates the court's rejection of Democrats' proposed legislation that would impose the same ethics obligations on Supreme Court Justices as those applied to all other federal judges.

Furthermore, the letter addressed recent threats against justices, which escalated last year when a leftist reportedly attempted to assassinate up to three conservative justices.

“A word is necessary concerning security. Judges at all levels face increased threats to personal safety,” the letter stated. “These threats are magnified with respect to Members of the Supreme Court, given the higher profile of the matters they address. Recent episodes confirm that such dangers are not merely hypothetical. Security issues are addressed by the Supreme Court Police, United States Marshals, state and local law enforcement, and other authorities. Matters considered here concerning issues such as travel, accommodations, and disclosure may at times have to take into account security guidance.”