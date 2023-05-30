Supreme Court ruling cuts former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld’s defamation case short

The Supreme Court of Canada handed down its decision in the case of Hansman v. Neufeld, and West Vancouver lawyer Paul Jaffe believes it’s a concerning decision for all who value freedom of speech and expression.

For the past 6 years, Barry Neufeld, a former Chilliwack school trustee, has been making headlines related to the concerns he has raised about BC's sexual orientation curriculum SOGI 1-2-3 and radical gender ideology being taught in schools.

Chilliwack BC’s, Barry Neufeld, was one of the 1st to sound the alarm about western Canada’s radical gender ideology curriculum, SOGI 1-2-3. Just interviewed him and 2 other likeminded School Trustee candidates for the 2022 election Full report coming soonhttps://t.co/bexhXcjW2Y pic.twitter.com/77pWU2yKlH — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 4, 2022

Neufeld's unwavering position on the matter attracted public condemnations from both some of his former colleagues and the BC Teachers Federation's Glen Hansman, who accused Neufeld's words of being bigoted, transphobic, and promoting hate in the media.

Neufeld's message also gained great support from parents and other citizens who share the same concerns about SOGI 1-2-3 and gender ideology for kids. So much support, in fact, that Neufeld was re-elected as a trustee in Chilliwack before ultimately losing his seat during BC's most recent municipal election.

In today's report, I interview Neufeld and his counsel, Paul Jaffe, about Canada's highest court's decision to end Neufeld's ability to continue pursuing a defamation case against Hansman and what this means for freedom of speech in Canada's future.

